Foreglen defeat Claudy to win Derry Intermediate Football Championship

Forglen are the Derry Intermediate Football champions after they defeated Claudy 0-15 to 0-9 in Celtic Park.

Claudy raced into an early two point lead after just four minutes and led by one point at half time.

Foreglen go the first score of the second half to level the game but that was quickly cancelled out by an Oran Armstrong free that put Claudy 0-9 to 0-8 ahead just 10 minutes into the second half.

That was Claudy’s last score of the game as Foreglen scored seven unanswered points to be crowned Derry Intermediate Football champions.

After the game Michael McMullan spoke to Foreglen’s Mark McCormick…