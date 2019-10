EU leaders are considering a request from Boris Johnson to grant an extension to the UK’s departure date.

But its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has suggested a reply won’t be immediate.

It’s after the British Prime Minister wrote to European leaders last night asking for a delay.

The British Government has confirmed it’s going to seek a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal tomorrow.

Labour party MP, and shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has suggested he could be in contempt of court: