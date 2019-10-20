Donegal County Final LIVE on Highland

For the second year in a row, Gweedore face off with Naomh Conaill in the Michael Murphy’s Sport & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship Final.

Will Gweedore retain their title or can Naomh Conaill prize away the Dr Maguire Cup from the holders and make up for their disappointment 12 months ago.

Gaoth Dobhair celebrate 2018 Donegal Championship win

Join Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne and Tom Comack this Sunday afternoon from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey for coverage on-air and online at highlandradio.com.

There will be the big match build up and full LIVE match commentary from the 4pm throw.

Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill – The Managers

County Final Preview – Ciaran Thompson

County Final Preview – Eamon McGee

GAA Programme – Donegal Senior Championship Final

