Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins have been stood down from the party’s front bench over the Dáil votes controversy.

It’s after deputy Dooley was found to have voted on six matters in the Dáil, despite not being present in the chamber.

The Clare TD claimed deputy Collins placed the votes on his behalf, thinking he was nearby.

An investigation’s now been launched by the Ceann Comhairle.

Karen Tomkins reports: