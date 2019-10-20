Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat assists broken down dive boat

The volunteer crew of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was requested to launch to a dive boat which had broken down off St John’s Point on this afternoon.

The lifeboat crew, who had just returned from exercise, set out for the scene at the Bullockmore west cardinal marker just west of St John’s Point.

The main dive boat had broken down and was unable to recover six divers who were in the water.

In total 8 divers were accounted for and safely transported back to Killybegs.

Bundoran RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, Shane Smyth outlines the events: