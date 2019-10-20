Buncrana through to Ulster Junior Football Championship Semi-Final after victory over Collegeland

Buncrana are through to the semi finals of the Ulster Junior Football Championship after they defeated Collegeland of Armagh 1-14 to 0-9.

A John Campbell goal 20 minutes into the first half helped Buncrana lead 1-5 to 0-4 at half time.

That four point gap at half time was never breached by Collegeland as Buncrana extended their lead to eight 24 minutes into the second half.

Collegeland did get a point back in added time but that was cancelled out by an Odhran Doherty free as Buncrana ran out eight point winners.

Buncrana will now face Rock of Tyrone in the semi-final.

Gerard McLaughlin reports from the Athletic Grounds in Armagh…