Bonagee and Cockhill advance in FAI Intermediate Cup

Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic have advanced to the next round of the FAI Intermediate Cup after victories over Fanad United and Letterkenny Rovers respectively.

Fanad led after 18 minutes when Dean McCarry headed home a Conor Blaney cross and that looked like it was going to win Fanad the game but Ryan Rainey fired in the equaliser to bring the game to extra time.

The game remained 1-1 after extra time and it was Bonagee who held their nerve to win 4-2 on penalties.

Letterkenny Rover took the lead just five minutes into the second half when Declan Sharkey fired home.

Lee McColgan cancelled out Declan Sharkey’s opener when his clearance on the halfway line was misjudged went into the Rovers net.

On 71 minutes Cockhill completed their comeback when Peter Doherty headed home a Lee McColgan corner.

Elsewhere in the Ulster Senior League, Finn Harps Reserves defeated Derry City Reserves 2-0 with goals coming from Joel Bradley Walsh and Corey McBride.