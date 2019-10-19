PSNI appealing for witnesses following assault in Derry

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an incident in the St. Brecan’s Park area of Derry during the early hours of yesterday morning.

It was reported that sometime around 3am a 29 year old man was assaulted by two unknown males before being forced into the back of a black coloured car.

He was then released a short time later.

The man is believed to have sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell says they are working to establish a motive for this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a black coloured car in the area of St. Brecan’s Park during the early hours of yesterday morning is asked to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101.