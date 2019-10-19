Draw for North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup made

The draw for the inaugural North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup was made this afternoon in Dungiven.
The innovative Cup competition is a collaboration between the Ulster Senior League and the NI Intermediate League.
The new competition – which sees six teams from the USL and seven from the NI Intermediate League take part – is the first of its kind as a cross-border format at intermediate level.
A group of six and a group of seven will play off in the first phase of the competition.
Three Ulster Senior League teams will be drawn in each of the two groups and teams from the same League will not play against each other in the group phase.
Group 1
Newbuildings
Finn Harps Reserves
Strabane Athletic
Bonagee United
Ardstraw
Fanad United
Group 2
Maiden City
Letterkenny Rovers
Dungiven
Cockhill Celtic
Newtowne
Derry City Reserves
Magherafelt Sky Blues
OPENING FIXTURES – Dates to be confirmed
Group 1: Newbuildings v Finn Harps Reserves; Strabane Athletic v Bonagee United; Ardstraw v Fanad United
Group 2: Maiden City v Letterkenny Rovers; Dungiven v Cockhill Celtic; Newtowne v Derry City Reserves