Draw for North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup made

The draw for the inaugural North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup was made this afternoon in Dungiven.

The innovative Cup competition is a collaboration between the Ulster Senior League and the NI Intermediate League.

The new competition – which sees six teams from the USL and seven from the NI Intermediate League take part – is the first of its kind as a cross-border format at intermediate level.

A group of six and a group of seven will play off in the first phase of the competition.

Three Ulster Senior League teams will be drawn in each of the two groups and teams from the same League will not play against each other in the group phase.

Group 1

Newbuildings

Finn Harps Reserves

Strabane Athletic

Bonagee United

Ardstraw

Fanad United

Group 2

Maiden City

Letterkenny Rovers

Dungiven

Cockhill Celtic

Newtowne

Derry City Reserves

Magherafelt Sky Blues

OPENING FIXTURES – Dates to be confirmed

Group 1: Newbuildings v Finn Harps Reserves; Strabane Athletic v Bonagee United; Ardstraw v Fanad United

Group 2: Maiden City v Letterkenny Rovers; Dungiven v Cockhill Celtic; Newtowne v Derry City Reserves