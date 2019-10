Derry City have beaten Sligo Rovers 2-1 at the Showgrounds to move one step closer to European football.

Sligo took the lead 13 minutes into the game through Lewis Banks.

A Jamie McDonagh goal 34 minutes into the game drew Derry level.

Eight minutes later Barry McNamee scored the winning goal of the game as Derry ran out 2-1 winners.

The win means Derry just need one point from their remaining two fixtures to secure a Europa League spot.