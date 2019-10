Donegal’s Oisin Orr continued his great season with another winner on Saturday afternoon, this time at Leopardstown.

He rode the 2/1 favourite Amma Grace to victory for Dermot Weld in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden, over a mile.

Fourteen horses went to post with the going soft.

Orr also had a third place on Katiba in the 3.05 race.