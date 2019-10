City of Derry have beaten Omagh 23-19 to record their first win in the AIL Division 2C.

Omagh led their North West rivals 12-3 before City of Derry battled back and only trailed by 12-11 at half time.

With just a few minutes remaining City of Derry took the lead through a Callum O’Hagan try and converted to run out 23-19 victors.

Alex McDonald reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Alex spoke with Omagh’s assistant coach James Doherty…