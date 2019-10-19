Big Match Verdict – Danny O’Donnell

Gaoth Dobhair have been installed as firm favourites to retain their Donegal Senior Championship title on Sunday at MacCumahill Park but don’t ruled out a Naomh Conaill side that will be looking to put right the defeat’s suffered in the last two finals.

Tom Comack has been getting the verdict on the big match from Milford Manager Danny O’Donnell…

Join Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne and Tom Comack this Sunday afternoon from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey for coverage on-air and online at highlandradio.com.

There will be the big match build up and full LIVE match commentary from the 4pm throw.

