Over 1,000 people are expected to attend an event today to showcase the accomplishments of young people with disabilities.

Beyond Limits takes place in Croke Park with guest speakers including Mark Pollock, Joanne O’Riordan, and Adam Harris.

It’s organised by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office to raise awareness of the rights of children and young people with disabilities.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, says they listened to what the young people wanted: