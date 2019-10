Donegal Junior Champions Buncrana begin their Ulster Championship campaign on Sunday with a trip to Armagh.

They play Collegeland at the Athletics Grounds in the provincial quarter final. Collegeland already have a game in Ulster under their belt after beating Antrim’s Naomh Padraig in the first round.

Buncrana Manager Malachy McCann has been telling Tom Comack it would be nice to get a run in Ulster like Red Hughs last year…