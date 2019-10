The opening game on county final day this Sunday will be the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior B decider between Kilcar and St Eunan’s.

Kilcar progressed with a win over a Naomh Conaill side that were seen as title contenders while St Eunan’s who are made up of former senior championship winners and exciting up and coming younger players seen off Glenfin.

Ryan Ferry looked ahead to the Senior B final with St Eunan’s Lee McMonagle but first Kilcar’s Pauric Sweeney…