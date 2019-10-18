Speed detections in Donegal up by staggering 145%

A leading Donegal Garda Inspector has confirmed that speed detections in the county are up by a staggering 145%.



The data is from the Donegal Roads policing unit alone and does not include detections made by GoSafe vans.

Mobile phone usage behind the wheel is up 89% while seatbelt noncompliance is up 47%.

The statistics are from January to August of this year and compared with the same period in 2018.

They have been released as part of National Slow Down Day which runs from 7am this morning until 7am tomorrow with Inspector Michael Harrison urging the public to adhere to the rules of the road: