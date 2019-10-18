Some progress in improving Letterkenny-Inishowen bus service

Some progress has been made to improve the current Letterkenny to North Inishowen bus service.

Following a key meeting today, Local Link has agreed to reinstate all services from Moville to Letterkenny and is willing to connect that to Greencastle

It’s also been confirmed that McGonagle coaches will add an afternoon route from Buncrana to Clonmany.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says while both operators are doing their best to facilitate people, he believes that the buck ultimately stops with the National Transport Authority.

He believes that outstanding issues cannot be resolved until the NTA step in:

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has welcomed Local Link’s commitment to reassess the timetables: