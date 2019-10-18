PSNI investigating burglary of house in Altnagelvin Park

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in Altnagelvin Park on Thursday.

Its believed that entry was gained to the property sometime between 10pm on Wednesday night and 7am yesterday morning.

A small sum of money was reported to have been stolen.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett is appealing to anyone in the area with CCTV footage, or anyone who was driving in the area of Altnagelvin Park and who has dash cam footage available, to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101.