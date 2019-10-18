New competition “something different” – USL secretary

Niall Callaghan, the secretary of the Ulster Senior League, says that the new North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup will bring something different for the teams involved.

The new competition will see several Donegal sides take on teams from the NI Intermediate League.

Bonagee United, Cockhill Celtic, Fanad United, Finn Harps Reserves, Derry City Reserves and Letterkenny Rovers will be the Ulster Senior League teams represented in the cup.

Ahead of the upcoming draw on Saturday afternoon in Dungiven, Niall spoke with Diarmaid Doherty on The Score about why the Ulster Senior League wanted to be involved in this new competition: