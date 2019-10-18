Lots to do ahead of Play Off for Ollie Horgan and Harps

Finn Harps place in the Promotion / Relegation play offs was confirmed on Friday night at Finn Park as the home side beat Waterford United 1-0 and UCD lost 3-0 to Shamrock Rovers, a result which relegated the students to the First Division.

It was a welcomed win in Ballybofey, their first at home since the start of August. The winning goal was scored by Joshua Smith.

Harps have one Premier Division game left next Friday away to Derry City before they start the two leg play off against Cabinteely or Drogheda.

After the match Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps Manager Ollie Horgan…