The Killybegs Fisherman’s Organisation has welcomed a 41% boost to Ireland’s mackerel quota for 2020.

The quota for next year has been raised to 78,000 tonnes – an increase of over 22,000 compared to 2019.

These changes come after a review of mackerel quotas by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea.

KFO CEO Sean O’ Donaghoe says its a timely and welcome development: