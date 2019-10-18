Key meeting to determine fate of Letterkenny-Inishowen bus service

It’s hoped that a key meeting this morning between TDs, local representatives and Local Link will determine how best to resolve major issues with the new Letterkenny to North Inishowen bus service.

It’s understood that the main sticking points with service users include drop off points and pricing.

The meeting is due to get underway in just under an hour’s time. (11am)

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the essential thing to come from the meeting should be a comprehensive service which will cater adequately to all communities: