Government given three weeks to sort out consultant crisis

The Government has been given three weeks to sort out the consultant recruitment crisis – or face potential strike action.

The Irish Medical Organisation says pay inequality has led to mass medical emigration which has led to more pressurised conditions.

It says consultants are feeling increasingly frustrated at having to deliver care in a service that’s on the brink of collapse.

Former IMO President Dr. Matthew Sadlier says the government has failed to put forward any proposals to resolve the issue:

