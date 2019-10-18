GAA Preview – Derry Senior & Inter Finals

The Derry senior football decider is also at stake this weekend with Glen playing Magherfelt at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Glen are contesting their first ever senior county decider while the O’Donovan Rossa side are competing in their first final since 1983.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to a big day of football in Derry with former Oak Leaf star Eamon Burns…

The game forms part of a double header with Foreglen up against Claudy in the Intermediate decider.

Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post has been running the rule at both deciders.