A further €800,000 has been granted for maintenance and renewal works on the main Laghey to Pettigo road in south Donegal.

This is in addition to the €1.3m previously secured thus increasing the total allocation to €2.1m to date.

Local Cllr Michèal Naughton believes the investment will significantly improve the level of service for road users.

He says once the work is complete, it will make the entire area more accessible: