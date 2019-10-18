Fears over time sensitive funding for Donegal Islands

There are major fears that if Government funding for both Arranmore and Gola Island is not spent by years end, it’ll be lost entirely.

Donegal County Council is to receive just over 110 thousand euro to carry out the works on the islands road infrastructure.

There has been on-going concern over the serious state of disrepair of some of the roads on both islands.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while the funding is badly needed, it won’t go far enough to address the major infrastructural deficits facing both communities:

Furthermore, he believes time is of the essence to actually spend the money that’s available: