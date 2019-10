Setting minimum alcohol prices would protect young people.

That’s the message from students who want Health Minister Simon Harris to ‘enact the act’ that was passed last year.

The Public Health Alcohol Bill is being introduced in stages, with the promotion of alcohol within 200 metres of schools to be banned from next month.

There are plans to bring in minimum pricing by the end of the year.

Grainne McGlynn Mayor of the Donegal Youth Council says that needs to happen: