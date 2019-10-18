Donegal calls for extension called to Knowledge Transfer Scheme

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson has called for the Knowledge Transfer Scheme to be extended.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue raised the programme with the Agriculture Minister due to a low take up from farmers across the country.

The scheme has been open for applications as of 2016 and budgeted for up to 28,000 farmers to participate however, only around 19,000 have taken part to date.

Deputy McConalogue urged Michael Creed to commit to extend the scheme for another 12 months:

Minister Creed confirmed that he hopes a scheme can be put in place to succeed the Knowledge Transfer programme: