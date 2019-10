Derry City play their last away game of the Premier Division season on Saturday evening at The Showgrounds.

Darren Cole, Jack Malone and young Ronan McKinley miss out on the trip to the Bit O’Red.

It’s a hectic finish to the season for Derry with the final three games in a week.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Derry Manager Declan Devine says his side will give it their all in the closing games: