There are calls for the Garda Overtime ban to be lifted over the Halloween period.

The ban was introduced in September after the force faced the prospect of overspending on its budget.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh says Halloween is one of the busiest and most dangerous periods for frontline emergencies.

With an increase in anti-social behaviour, he’s calling for the ban to be lifted over the next number of weeks: