Richard Kerr gears up for final round of BSB

Kilmacrenans Richard Kerr heads into this weekends final round of the Dickies Supersport Championship in fifth position after a fantastic run of results in his second year in the class.

Riding the Campbell Motorsport triumph, the team have the chance of securing fourth place in the series if the weekend goes to plan.

Richard has finished every race inside the top ten bar one when he slipped off at Assen at the final chicane with the flag in sight.

Kerr also bagged two podiums recently and would love to end the season with another in the hotly contested series.

Richard takes on the sprint race on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.