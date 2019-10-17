Player of the Month Award for Michael Duffy

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy has been named SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month for September.

The Derry native netted three times during the month, in three different competitions to claim the award.

His goals came in crucial games which gave Dundalk the EA Sports Cup, clinched the Premier Division title and booked a place in the FAI Senior Cup Final.

It’s the third time that the 25 year-old has been voted the monthly winner.

Duffy did top the poll ahead of team mate Chris Shields and Shamrock Rovers Aaron Greene.

Reflecting on taking the honour, Duffy was delighted to find the net in the games and to have contributed in such ways to make it a special month.

“It was a mad month. It’s one that we’ll all look back on fondly.

“I was pleased because I chipped in a few big goals. There were a couple of games where I was quiet, like the EA Sports Cup final. I didn’t see much of the ball, but to score the winner right at the end was unbelievable.

“Everything just seemed to fall for me, and I was in the right place at the right time. To win the title the way we did against Shamrock Rovers made it a special night.”