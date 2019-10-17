Ollie Horgan to joggle squad ahead of Play Offs

Finn Harps host Waterford United in their final home game of the Premier Division season on Friday night.

Harps have beaten Waterford already this season at Finn Park but Ollie Horgan feels they are a stronger side than on that night in May.

With the play-off series on the horizon against either Cabinteely or Drogheda, Ollie Horgan will joggle his squad in the remaining games with Waterford and then Derry City.

The Harps boss told Diarmaid Doherty Waterford have improved towards the end of the season…