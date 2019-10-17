Motorist clocked speeding at 223km/h in South Donegal

It’s emerged that a motorist has been caught speeding at 223km/h in a 100 zone in South Donegal.

The motorist was clocked by a go safe van on the N15 at Ballintra and is one of the highest speed detections recorded nationally so far this year.

The data has been released as part of a warning to people that Gardai will be conducting speed enforcement operation “Slow Down” tomorrow.

It will begin from 7am and will run for a 24 hour period.

The aim of “Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.