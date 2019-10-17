LYIT gets €2.5M investment as University status plans progress

It’s anticipated a €2.5 million investment will drive the LYIT’s ambition to become a university and intensify cross-border links.

The allocation was made under the Higher Education Authority with some €2m being made available to progress the Connacht Ulster Alliance.

Another €500,000 is being invested in LYIT as part of its deepening links with Ulster University and the North-West College.

Education Minister Joe McHugh is confident that this latest funding injection will further on ambitious plans: