The Government has been accused of hiding behind figures instead of tackling the growing child homelessness crisis.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has told the Dail that the Government is failing to focus on the people behind the statistics.

3,848 children were recorded homeless during the month of August this year, 20 in Donegal.

Deputy Doherty says the harrowing image circulated this week of a 5 year old boy eating dinner from a sheet of cardboard in Dublin illustrates the dire need for action: