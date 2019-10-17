Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill – The Managers

The showpiece of Donegal gaelic football sees Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill battle on Sunday for the right to be kings of the county.

The sides know each other well having been in the same situation 12 months ago.

That day Gaoth Dobahir won the Dr Maguire Cup for the first time since 2006 while Naomh Conaill lost back to back finals.

So where will the cup be perched come Sunday night, back in Maghergallon or heading for Glenties after a four year absence.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Gaoth Dobhair Manager Mervyn O’Donnell says it’s great to be involved in another special occasion…

Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan feels his side are a better team than last year…

Join the Highland Team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh in Ballybofey for full live match commentary on air and online at highlandradio.com.

