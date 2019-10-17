GAA Programme – Donegal Senior Championship Final

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm

On this week’s programme, ahead of Sunday’s eagerly awaited Donegal Senior Championship final meeting between champions Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill, Tom Comack is joined by Piarais Coyle, the Gaoth Dobhair chairman and David Kelch, chairman of Naomh Conaill.

Also, Sylverster Maguire, captain of the 1994 championship winning Aodh Rua team recalls the county final win over the John Joe Doherty, Noel and Paddy Hegarty powered Naomh Columba.

The five times championship winners also gives his verdict on Sunday big showdown.