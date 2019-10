There are further warnings over severe disruption for Donegal fishermen post Brexit.

Inishowen based fisherman Michael Cavanagh believes that everyone around that negotiating table is continuously ignoring the issues facing the sector in the months to come.

It comes following reports of tensions already on the rise at sea.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, Mr Cavanagh says a range of determining factors are not being considered, and that’s deeply concerning: