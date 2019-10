The appointment of Jonny Davis as Tyrone’s new strength and conditioning coach has been confirmed.

Davis, who is a former s&c coach with Ulster Rugby takes over the position from Peter Donnelly, who left the Red Hand county to work with Ulster Rugby.

Donnelly is also part of the new Monaghan management under Seamus McEnaney.

Kevin Madden was also added to the Tyrone set up at the end of last month.