County Final Preview – Eamon McGee

Eamon McGee has won Ulster and All Ireland medals with Donegal but a glittering football career has it roots with the club.

The 35 year old is chasing a fourth Donegal senior title with Gaoth Dobhair this Sunday.

Having won in 2002 and 2006, he seen out a twelve year gap with another successful stint in 2018 which ultimately lead to a first ever Ulster club crown.

The defence of county and provincial titles has seen Gaoth Dobhair return to the Ulster Final this Sunday, where Naomh Conaill stand between them and glory once again.

Eamon is enjoying his football in the twilight of his career but says they will have to up their game on Sunday…

Join the Highland Team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh in Ballybofey for full live match commentary on air and online at highlandradio.com.

Highland’s coverage is in association with oreillysofficial.com, Top quality personalized workwear, making sure your staff look the business, You Design We Deliver at oreillysofficial.com.