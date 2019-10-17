County Final Preview – Ciaran Thompson

Naomh Conaill’s Ciaran Thompson knows the task ahead this weekend is huge when his side clash with Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Senior Championship Final on Sunday.

Gaoth Dobhair are favourites to retain the Dr Maguire Cup but after a tight win over St Eunan’s in the semi final, Ciaran hopes it will stand to them in the final.

Naomh Conaill have lost four of the seven finals they have played since 2005 and two in the last two years.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Thompson is looking to put one right on Sunday:

Join the Highland Team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh in Ballybofey for full live match commentary on air and online at highlandradio.com.

