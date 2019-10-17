‘Broken promises’ – Mum of Danielle McLaughlin dismayed at Taoiseach

The mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin has expressed her dismay over what’s been described as a lack of progress on promises made to her by the Taoiseach.

Danielle was killed while backpacking in India in 2017.

Despite commitments made by Leo Varadkar last year of a family liaison officer and counselling services for Danielle’s siblings, it’s understood that none of this has come to fruition.

Danielle’s Amendment – a change in Irish law which would give more support to families who have a lost a loved one aboard has also been delayed further.

An emotional Andrea Brannigan spoke on today’s Nine till Noon Show:

Highland Radio has contacted the Taoiseach’s Office for comment.