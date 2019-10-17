Big turn out for anti-Brexit protests at Donegal-Derry border

Hundreds of people gathered at various border crossings in Donegal last night amid ongoing concerns over the potential impact Brexit will have on communities there.

The demonstrations were organised by Border Communities Against Brexit, with protestors holding candles and standing in silence as to highlight their opposition to what a potential deal may have in store.

Cllr Jack Murray was at a well-attended protest in Bridgend.

He says it’s clear from the turnout that people along the border will not tolerate the idea of a hard border: