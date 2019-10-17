A Brexit deal has been done.

An agreement has been signed off on by Europe and the UK just hours after it looked dead.

In the last hour European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker announced a revised Brexit deal has been reached.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted to say “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control.”

But it’s not 100% clear if that deal can actually pass parliament.

The DUP issued a warning this morning saying they could not consent to the deal are saying that is still their position.

The EU and the British government have signed up to it – but it’s still short of support in the UK parliament.

So this looks like it could be an attempt to bounce the DUP into supporting a deal – a strategy that has not gone well before.