Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA criminality in NW

Two men have been arrested today by detectives investigating criminality linked to INLA.

A 57 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Galliagh area of Derry and a 19 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Strabane area.

Both have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning by police.

Three searches have also been carried out and a number of items have been seized for further examination including a large quantity of documentation, mobile phones and electronic devices.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure says part of today’s search and arrest operation also relates to an investigation into an incident on May 20th this year in the Divis area of Belfast, when a series of shots were fired into the air in a heavily populated area.