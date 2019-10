Two Donegal projects which will result in what’s described as vital upgraded water works have been sanctioned funding.

Almost 662,000 euro has been granted for works in Dunlewey while Tory Island is to receive over 260,000.

Details of when exactly work will commence have yet to be released.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says both areas have been prone to outages and is confident that this work will be put an end to that: