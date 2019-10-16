Tourish signs pro deal with Institute

Conor Tourish has signed a professional contract with Institute Football Club in the Irish League Premiership.

The former Letterkenny Rovers player joined stute on June 1st and after a promising start to his career in the top flight of Northern Irish Football he has put pen to paper on his first professional deal.

Instiute Manager Sean Connor said, “Conor has all the qualities, on and off the field, that we want in our players. He will be key in all we want to achieve over the next few seasons. This is due reward for his commitment and hard work.”