Ryan Rainey named USL Player of the Month

After an unbeaten start to the new season, Ryan Rainey is enjoying a rich vein of form with the Dry Arch Park side and has been named as the Watson Menswear Player of the Month for September.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers prospect returned to his home club during last season and is really beginning to find his form again.

In late September, Rainey scored twice against Fanad United in a 4-1 win and played a big part in a 3-0 league cup win over Cockhill, a result that booked a semi-final slot for Bonagee.

Rainey is pleased with the start…